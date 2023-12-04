Why Is WiSA Technologies (WISA) Stock Up 58% Today?

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is gaining on Monday after the company announced a five-year license of its WiSA E software.
According to a press release from WiSA Technologies, this licensee is a global HDTV manufacturer that sells 10 million units per year. This license allows it to add the company’s WiSA E software to any or all of its offerings over those five years.
Tony Ostrom, president of the WiSA Association, said the following about the news.
“WiSA E was designed to give brands powerful options to cost-effectively improve their audio offering to their customers. By licensing WiSA E, brands can embed superior audio performance in their products while reducing overall BOM cost.”
How This Affects WISA Stock Today
With this license news comes heavy trading of WISA stock on Monday. That has a massive 49 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is an incredible surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of about 2.2 million shares.
WISA stock is up 57.7% as of Monday morning. However, the stock was down 98.6% since the start of the year as of Friday’s close.
