Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock is rocketing more than 174% after announcing a merger plan with Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK).
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) shares are soaring over 162% after signing a five-year license agreement.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) stock is surging more than 95% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares are gaining over 24% as it prepares for a share consolidation.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock is rising more than 23% on Monday morning.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares are increasing over 23% with strong early morning trading.
- Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) stock is climbing more than 21% as it continues a Friday rally.
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) shares are heading over 19% higher with increased trading activity this morning.
- Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock is jumping more than 19% alongside insider buying.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are up over 19% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is plummeting more than 31% after rallying Friday on a development agreement.
- Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) shares are diving over 21% after pricing a public stock offering.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is tumbling 20% following a Friday rally.
- XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) shares are taking a more than 16% beating this morning.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is falling over 15% as it prepares to be delisted.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares are decreasing more than 15% after a recent rally.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is dropping close to 15% as it loses support from an investor.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are sliding over 13% without any clear news this morning.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is slipping more than 13% on a proposed share offering.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 13%.
