ACHR Stock Alert: Archer Strikes New Air Taxi Deal with Abu Dhabi

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock is in the news Thursday after the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company announced a new air taxi deal with Abu Dhabi.
According to Archer Aviation, the two companies signed a framework agreement for the development of air taxi services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). That includes manufacturing, operations and training that will take place in-country across the region.
Archer Aviation is hoping to have this air taxi service ready to launch the UAE as early as next year. This would see Abu Dhabi make use of the company’s Midnight eVTOL for quick flights through urban areas.
Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said the following about the agreement.
“The agreement underscores Abu Dhabi’s strong commitment to Archer and conviction to become a global hub for urban air mobility. With Abu Dhabi’s support, we are poised to continue leading the transformation of urban transportation in the Emirate and across the globe.”
What This Means for ACHR Stock
With this deal Archer Aviation is further expanding its plans to launch a commercial air taxi service reliant on its Midnight eVTOL. The company has been signing similar agreements in other regions as it hopes for a commercial launch next year.
ACHR stock is down 1% as of Thursday afternoon with more than 2 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is above that at about 5.4 million shares.
