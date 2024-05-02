April Deliveries Growth Supercharges XPeng (XPEV) Stock

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is on the rise Thursday after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company announced its delivery data for April 2024.
Investors in XPEV stock are celebrating today after the company announced deliveries of 9,393 EVs during the month. That represents a 33% increase year-over-year. It’s also up 4% over March 2024 deliveries.
XPeng also noted that its deliveries for April 2024 include 1,959 units of its X9. This has the total number of deliveries for this EV nearing 10,000 units. It’s worth mentioning that the X9 was only launched by the company in January.
Finally, the company’s year-to-date deliveries reported alongside its April data come in at 31,214 units. Investors will note that this a 23% increase compared to the same period of the year prior.
How This Affects XPEV Stock Today
Investors are happy about this latest EV delivery news and that brings with it heavy trading of XPEV stock today. This has more than 14 million shares changing hands as traders buy up the company’s stock. To put that number in perspective, XPeng’s daily average trading volume is below that at 13,7 million shares.
XPEV stock is up 11.8% as of Thursday afternoon but is down 35.4% since the start of the year.
Investors will find even more of the most recent stock market stories ready to go at the links below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Thursday! That includes everything happening with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stock, Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock and Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stock today. All of that info is available at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- MercadoLibre Stock Split: Will MELI Investors See Wishes Come True Today?
- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Is Doubling Down on Mobileye (MBLY) Stock
- LCID Stock: Lucid Motors Announces New Saudi EV Partnership
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.