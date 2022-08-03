3 Metaverse Cryptos to Buy as Moonshots

Like other high-growth sub-sectors of the crypto market, metaverse cryptos have had a tough time this year. Indeed, investor sentiment among ‘growthier’ risk assets has deteriorated substantially of late.
Investors want to put their money to work in something that will provide an immediate return on investment. Accordingly, speculative higher-risk investments are out, and more stable dividend-paying investments are in.
That said, there are some speculative corners of the market that are making a comeback right now. The metaverse still provides an intriguing growth thesis for long-term investors. Accordingly, metaverse cryptos may be ones that could see outsized gains when the next bull market begins.
For those looking to take a more risk-on approach, here are three metaverse cryptos to keep on the radar right now as moonshot bets.
|SAND-USD
|The Sandbox
|$1.29
|MANA-USD
|Decentraland
|$1.02
|ATLAS-USD
|Star Atlas
|$0.007
The Sandbox (SAND)
The Sandbox (SAND-USD) is a blockchain-based virtual world where users can sell, purchase or even develop their own digital assets.
Combining a DAO structure, along with a focus on NFTs, The Sandbox aims to provider users with a top-tier online experience. As its mission, The Sandbox hopes to bring blockchain technology to the masses, making it one of the more intriguing metaverse cryptos.
The developers behind this project not only target gamers but also attract creators. Users can play to earn and also develop digital art in-game.
Recently, The Sandbox tweeted that they are teaming up with the internationally reputed lifestyle brand Playboy. In fact, Playboy is the new entrant in Web3, and its iconic creation which is the Playboy mansion will be moving to the Sandbox metaverse. The Playboy mansion’s metaverse version will be known as ‘MetaMansion’.
The Sandbox has attracted other mainstream parternships from the likes of Snop Dogg, Deadmau5, Warner Music and other prominent corporations and influencers. Investors looking for the ‘hip’ place to be in the metaverse are increasingly looking at The Sandbox right now, despite this token’s impressive decline from its peak.
Decentraland (MANA)
Like The Sandbox, Decentraland (MANA-USD) is also down significantly this year. However, it’s also true that Decentraland is a leading metaverse crypto project based on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain.
In Decentrland’s virtual world, users can similarly trade, purchase, and develop digital art, real estate and NFTs. To achieve that, individuals can join different ventures and play games in the virtual world.
In Decentraland, there are a total number of 90,000 land parcels investors can buy. Given the laws of supply and demand, this makes these land parcels interesting to watch from an investment standpoint. Developers can own property such as plazas, common spaces and roads. And users can sell or buy these. Such a scarcity proves to be one of the fundamental drivers of the land value in Decentraland and makes it unique among the metaverse cryptos.
Notably, Decentraland launched the world’s first metaverse ATM recently with an aim to ease user experience. To allow users to purchase MANA or any other crypto easily, Decentraland has joined hands with Metaverse Architects studio and Transak payment gateway. Also, streaming giant Netflix touched down in this metaverse.
Decentraland is popular and has growth its user base over the past four years. Those looking for a top-tier moonshot bet in the metaverse niche of the crypto world may want to give this token a look.
Star Atlas (ATLAS)
Star Atlas (ATLAS-USD) offers a unique out-of-this-world metaverse experience to users. Powered by the ATLAS token, this Solana-based metaverse token has garnered significant interest of late. That’s partly due to the more scalable nature of the Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain, relative to Ethreum.
Like its metaverse crypto peers, users can use ATLAS tokens to buy digital assets like ships, crew members, land and equipment. Additionally, ATLAs can be used to purchase another in-game currency, POLIS, which is required to manage some aspects of the gaming experience. Particularly, users need POLIS to govern their new world via managing their community and publishing decrees.
Star Atlas is creating a high-end science fiction spaceship combat game with NFTs. This project also has a series of fresh updates in store, which signify that this project is keen on doubling down on its structure and unique take on what the metaverse can be.
Those looking for a higher-risk, higher-upside speculative metaverse moonshot bet may want to take a look at this beaten-down token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.