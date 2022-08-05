LooBr Price Predictions: How High Can the LOOBR Crypto Go?

LooBr (LOOBR-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as crypto traders wonder how high a recent rally can take the token.
The increase in LOOBR Friday comes despite a lack of news concerning the crypto. Even so, we’re seeing an increase of interest from users over on Stocktwits and other social media platforms. However, trading volume is only up about 1% over the prior 24-hour period.
LooBr is a blockchain with a specific focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It claims to be the “next generation ‘all-in-one’ cross-chain marketplace for players, creators and traders, with state-of-the-art and custom-designed social media features for all users.”
Now that we know what LooBr is all about, let’s get into those price predictions below!
LooBr Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of $0.0000670 for 2023.
- PricePrediction is next with its average price target of $0.00007615 per token for 2023.
LooBr is still an incredibly small crypto, meaning that there aren’t many price predictions for it yet. Even so, the two we found don’t look bad when compared to its price of about $0.0000459 as of this writing. Investors will also note that LOOBR is up 32% over the previous 24-hour period as of Friday morning!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.