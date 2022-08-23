Polestar (PSNY) Stock Falls Despite Electric Boat Plans

In today’s topsy-turvy market, investors appear to be taking a more cautious approach to equities. Such is the case with premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY), with PSNY stock down approximately 2% at the time of writing.
That said, this move comes as the company announced a very intriguing piece of news today. This EV maker has reportedly agreed to share its battery technology with Candela Speed Boat AB. The two Swedish innovative companies signed a multi-year agreement, aimed at promoting the electrification of boats.
However, these aren’t any normal boats that are grabbing investors’ attention. Rather, Candela is an early-stage company focusing on high-powered watercraft that can “fly.” Via hydrofoils, or underwater buoyancy devices, these boats essentially cruise above water, to achieve speeds of as much as 35 miles per hour.
With Polestar’s battery technology, the hope is this partnership will yield mass market adoption of electric boats. Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this news.
Where Is PSNY Stock Headed from Here?
Judging by the price action of PSNY stock today, it appears many in the market think this news is more interesting than good for Polestar’s finances. That said, this is one heck of a partnership, and one that’s needed if the global push for electrification is to be successful.
The potential for an electric flying boat is about as futuristic an idea as I’ve heard in some time. The inner nerd in many investors has to perk up with stories like these. And as battery technology develops and improves enough to be inserted into powerboats, there’s more hope about a truly electric future.
That said, perhaps the market is viewing this partnership as a distraction for Polestar. This Swedish EV manufacturer has had a rough go this year for a number of reasons. Indeed, while this company is profitable, Polestar’s valuation remains very low relative to its peers. Personally, this is the kind of news I’d expect to see cause a bigger bump, considering these fundamentals. Right now, PSNY stock is on the watch list for me.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.