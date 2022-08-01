TBLT, HOUR: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Short squeeze stocks are still on the minds of traders looking for shares that could experience major growth this week.
Luckily for them, Fintel has it covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard list of stocks that traders will want to watch. That list uses a scale of 0 to 100 to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. Those closer to 100 are more likely to be the target of a short squeeze.
Of course, traders will want to be careful with short squeeze stocks. While there’s great potential to make money off of them, once the squeeze ends some investors might end up seeing red.
With all of that covered, let’s take a look at some of the top short squeeze stocks from that list below!
Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Toughbuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock tops the list with a short squeeze score of 99.32.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares take the second spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 98.35.
- Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) stock joins the list as it holds a short squeeze score of 98.17.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) shares are among the top short squeeze targets this week with a score of 97.66.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSEMKT:INDO) stock finishes off the list with its short squeeze score of 97.06.
Investors on the lookout for more hot stock market news on Monday are in luck!
InvestorPlace collects all of the top stock market news that traders need to know about! For Monday, that includes the recent deal boosting shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock higher, MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE:MAIA) stock gaining on heavy trading, and Target (NYSE:TGT) stock in the news on a new analyst note. You can find out more on these matters at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Romeo Power (RMO) Stock Soars on Nikola Deal
- Why Is MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) Stock Soaring 15% Higher Today?
- Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.