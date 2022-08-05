Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the last day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Earnings reports, sale rumors, and an offer to take a company private are behind some of today’s stock movements.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is rocketing more than 129% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are soaring close to 118% after announcing proof of concept for an Inflammatory Bowel Disease treatment.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock is surging over 98% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares are gaining more than 54% on reports that Dr. Reddy’s (NYSE:RDY) and Intas Pharmaceuticals are interested in buying the company.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is climbing over 46% on no clear news this morning.
- TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) shares are rising more than 26% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) stock is increasing nearly 22% with a proposition to take the company private.
- Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO) shares are jumping over 21% this morning.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is getting a more than 21% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) shares are up over 19% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is plummeting more than 34% as shares pull back from a short squeeze earlier this week.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares are diving almost 34% after announcing it won’t meet the deadline for its Q2 earnings report.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is tumbling over 32% in pre-market trading on Friday.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares are taking a more than 24% beating after releasing results for Q2 2022.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock is falling over 21% after announcing details for a reverse stock split.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares are sliding roughly 20% as it struggles to climb back to the minimum bid to avoid delisting.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is dropping around 19% with the release of its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares are decreasing about 17% this morning.
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock is declining close to 17% after jumping yesterday on new data for its Alzheimer’s Disease treatment.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 16% after a major rally Thursday.
