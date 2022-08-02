Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?

Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its starting analytical validation of a monkeypox virus test.
The new test from Applied DNA has been developed as a New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Laboratory Developed Test. If the current validation goes well, the company intends to submit it to NYSDOH for approval.
Applied DNA is hoping for approval from the NYSDOH. If it gets that, the company will be able to move forward with plans to use it for monkeypox virus testing. This would take place at its CLEP/CLIA molecular diagnostics laboratory in Stony Brook, NY.
Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, said the following in a news release:
Based on our experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are keenly aware of the crucial role PCR-based diagnostic tools can play in responding and helping to control public health outbreaks. With a proven workflow and testing services born of COVID-19, upon test approval, ADCL stands ready to apply its testing capacity in service of New Yorkers’ health.
All of this news has APDN stock seeing heavy trading on Tuesday. This has some 55 million shares moving as of this writing. That’s a massive increase in trading volume compared to its daily average of around 152,000 shares.
APDN stock is up 211.9% as of Tuesday afternoon.
There’s more stock news worth checking out below!
We’ve got all the biggest stock stories for Tuesday! Among that is what has Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN), Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE), and Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) on the move today. You can find out all about that at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- OPEN Stock Alert: What to Know as the FTC Fines Opendoor
- FFIE Stock Pops 30% as Faraday Future Gets Cash
- Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed