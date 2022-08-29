NOW OPEN: Register for Our First Ever Rapid Cash Flow Summit

Luke Lango will reveal how to start collecting cash payouts like $4,600 in 48 days… or $12,000 in 21 days, without touching risky options or any other confusing investments.

Wed, August 31 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Why Is Humanigen (HGEN) Stock Down 16% Today?

HGEN got a delisting notice today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 29, 2022, 9:03 am EDT
  • Humanigen (HGEN) stock isn't doing so hot Monday after getting a delisting notice.
  • This is due to its stock not meeting the minimum bid price.
  • The company has until Feb. 2023 to fix this issue.
Hands of medical professional holding a syringe, symbolizing HGEN stock.

Source: shutterstock.com/PhotobyTawat

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock is heading lower on Monday as investors react to a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), HGEN stock has been unable to maintain the minimum bid price of $1 per share to remain on the market. This notice only triggers if the stock has failed to stay above the minimum for a period of 30 business days.

This has the Nasdaq giving Humanigen 180 days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price. That means it has until Feb. 20, 2023, to get the price of its stock back above the $1 threshold.

But there’s more to it than just that. The stock has to close out trading for 10 consecutive days above the minimum bid price to regain listing compliance. If it does so, the Nasdaq will close the case.

However, if HGEN stock can get back above $1 per share before Feb. 20, 2023, then not all hope is lost. The company can request an additional 180 days to regain compliance, which would buy it extra time before the delisting goes through.

How Did HGEN Stock Fall Below $1?

The problems for HGEN stock started when the company reported topline data from a Covid-10 trial last month. The results from that clinical trial showed lenzilumab plus remdesivir had no significant effect on hospitalized patients with Covid-19. This saw HGEN shares drop from $2.99 to 61 cents in a single day of trading.

HGEN stock is down 16.2% in pre-market trading on Monday.

There’s more recent stock market news for traders to jump into below!

InvestorPlace has all of the hottest stock news worth knowing about on Monday! A few examples include Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock falling on delisting news, short squeeze stocks to watch this week, as well as Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) stock dropping after a reverse split. You can get up to speed on all of this news at the following links!

More Monday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/08/why-is-humanigen-hgen-stock-down-16-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC