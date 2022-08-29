Short squeeze stocks continue to be of interest to traders and we’ve got a list of the latest they need to know about this week.
Our list comes from Fintel and its Short Squeeze Leaderboard. The publication lists the stocks most likely to go through a short squeeze every week. The company ranks stocks ranging from 0 to 100. The closer to 100 a stock is, the more likely a short squeeze will happen.
Fintel uses a variety of factors to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. That includes relative short interest, borrow fee rates, and trading volume, among other factors.
Of course, investors interested in short-squeeze stocks will want to be careful. These stocks often see incredible volatility. That can make trading in them a bit riskier than normal with rapid rises and falls.
With all of that covered, let’s jump into the short squeeze stocks to watch this week below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) stock, a relatively new public e-sports company, takes the top spot this week with a short squeeze score of 99.78.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ), a Chinese dog and cat food company earns its place on the list with a short squeeze score of 99.02.
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) shares are next on the list as the karaoke company comes out with a short squeeze score of 98.86.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock claims the fourth spot on the list with the meal kit company getting a short squeeze score of 97.19.
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) shares claim the final sport as the grill maker gets a short squeeze score of 96.77.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.