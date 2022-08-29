Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re breaking down the biggest pre-market stock movers and the news that has them rising and falling for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning is heavy trading, a merger update, delisting warnings, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is soaring more than 21% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares are gaining over 19% as they recover from a drop on Friday.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock is rising more than 18% with it experiencing recent volatility.
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares are surging almost 18% after updating its strategic merger agreement with Global Infrastructure Solutions.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock is climbing over 17% despite a lack of news.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares are heading more than 15% higher after undergoing a reverse stock split.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is increasing over 15%, which continues a rally from Friday.
- First High-School Education (NYSE:FHS) shares are getting a more than 11% boost on no clear news this morning.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is jumping nearly 11% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) shares are up over 10% as they continue to rally higher.
10 Top Losers
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock is plummeting more than 31% as its shares prepare to be delisted later this week.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares are diving almost 24% after getting a delisting warning.
- Jianzhi Education (NASDAQ:JZ) stock is falling over 22% following its public debut last week.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares are sliding close to 15% on no apparent news this morning.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is taking a more than 14% beating after announcing a common stock offering.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are dropping over 13% following a similar rally late on Friday.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock is decreasing almost 13% following recent interest from meme traders.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares are slipping nearly 12% after going public on Friday.
- Universal Security (NYSEMKT:UUU) stock is dipping more than 11% Monday morning.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
