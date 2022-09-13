Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the Merge Take the ETH Crypto?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors today as they prepare for the upcoming merge this week.
The Ethereum merge will see the blockchain switch from its current proof-of-work concept. Replacing that will be a proof-of-stake concept. This will change how transactions are handled and could benefit the crypto.
First off, miners won’t be handling transactions anymore with the proof-of-work concept gone. While that may seem like a negative, the change is expected to massively increase the speed of transactions. Adding to that, traders will likely see reduced gas fees when trading the crypto.
This news has many investors excited about the future of Ethereum. So much so that even Google is tracking the merge event with a countdown clock. The merger is set to take place on Thursday, by the way.
With that news covered, let’s get into the latest price predictions for ETH below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Our ETH price predictions start with Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of $4,089.3006125928 for the crypto.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor and its one-year forecast of $2,836.454 per token.
- Finally, we have DigitalCoinPrice with its average price prediction of $3,591.42 for Ethereum in 2023.
All of those price predictions for Ethereum are incredibly bullish when taking into account the crypt was trading for $1,591.66 as of this writing. Investors will also note that ETH is down 8% over the previous 24-hour period as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.