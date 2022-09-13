The Under $10 Stock Event

Louis Navellier’s A-Rated Stocks May Never Be This Cheap Again! On Thursday, Louis reveals why market downcycles can produce epic gains… If you know where to look!

Thu, September 15 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE!

Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the Merge Take the ETH Crypto?

ETH looks to have a bright future ahead of it

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 13, 2022, 11:26 am EDT
  • Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions a heating up ahead of the merge later this week.
  • This has traders wondering just how high the event can take ETH.
  • That has us checking out the latest price predictions for the crypto today.
Ethereum Price Predictions. ethereum coin on exchange charts. e-currency Ethereum. Ethereum price predictions

Source: viktoryabov / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors today as they prepare for the upcoming merge this week.

The Ethereum merge will see the blockchain switch from its current proof-of-work concept. Replacing that will be a proof-of-stake concept. This will change how transactions are handled and could benefit the crypto.

First off, miners won’t be handling transactions anymore with the proof-of-work concept gone. While that may seem like a negative, the change is expected to massively increase the speed of transactions. Adding to that, traders will likely see reduced gas fees when trading the crypto.

This news has many investors excited about the future of Ethereum. So much so that even Google is tracking the merge event with a countdown clock. The merger is set to take place on Thursday, by the way.

With that news covered, let’s get into the latest price predictions for ETH below!

Ethereum Price Predictions

  • Our ETH price predictions start with Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of $4,089.3006125928 for the crypto.
  • Next on our list is WalletInvestor and its one-year forecast of $2,836.454 per token.
  • Finally, we have DigitalCoinPrice with its average price prediction of $3,591.42 for Ethereum in 2023.

All of those price predictions for Ethereum are incredibly bullish when taking into account the crypt was trading for $1,591.66 as of this writing. Investors will also note that ETH is down 8% over the previous 24-hour period as of this writing.

Investors looking for more of the latest news surrounding the Ethereum merge are in luck!

We’ve got all of the latest coverage traders need to know about the crypto catalyst! That includes price predictions for ETH-based Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), cryptos to watch when the merge happens, and more! You can read up on all of that news at the following links!

More Crypto News for Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/09/ethereum-price-predictions-where-will-the-merge-take-the-eth-crypto/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC