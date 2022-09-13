When Is the Ethereum Merge?

The Ethereum (ETH-USD) merge is quickly approaching and investors are seeking more information about when the event will take place.
The Ethereum merge is a hard fork for the blockchain that will see it switch away from the proof-of-work concept. Replacing that will be a new proof-of-stake concept. This will attract buyers and sellers of the crypto instead of miners.
And the change is a big enough one that even Google has taken notice of it. When searching for the merge event, investors will see a countdown showing how long until the event is set to take place.
When Will the ETH Fork Happen?
At the time of this writing, Google says the Ethereum merge will happen in roughly one day and 15 hours. That places the event as taking place on Thursday. Crypto traders will also note that the fork will take place 24 hours after the merge event.
Google also lists a few other stats that ETH traders will find interesting alongside its countdown clock. That includes the current difficulty rate, hash rate, and merge difficulty. These offer insight into how calculations have to be handled by miners to complete a block of transactions.
ETH trading volume is up 30.8% and the crypto is down 8.2% over the previous 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.