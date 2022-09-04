4 Crypto Investing Opportunities to Make 1,000% Gains

Finding crypto investing opportunities was a snap during a bull market, it was not a big deal to make 1,000% gains in coins or tokens.
However, things have changed drastically. Crypto investing opportunities have all but disappeared as prices plummeted and trading liquidity has dried up significantly. The crypto winter seems to be longer and more painful than expected.
Amidst the market gloom, smart money is flowing into quality projects. In the universe of listed crypto tokens and coins, there are ample crypto investing opportunities to make 1,000% gains. The expectations have to be realistic and these gains are unlikely to come in days or weeks.
This column will discuss projects where investors can make 1,000% gains with an investment horizon of three to five years.
|BTC-USD
|Bitcoin
|$22,164.43
|MATIC-USD
|Polygon
|$0.92
|CKB-USD
|Nervos Network
|$0.003938
|SHIB-USD
|Shiba
|$0.000012
Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
The big plunge in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) does not imply that the long-term bull market is over.
With limited supply and growing adoption, BTC is likely to make a big comeback. However, I expect some consolidation and time correction before any big rally.
Cathie Wood still believes that Bitcoin is poised to touch one million dollars by 2030.
Another data indicates that Bitcoin has surged by an average 3,158% one year after each halving event. With the next halving due in May 2024, there is a case for a meaningful rally in the next few years.
It’s also worth noting that Bitcoin is a blue chip in a portfolio of cryptocurrencies. While emerging coin returns can be potentially higher, it’s Bitcoin that will lead the next rally.
Polygon (MATIC-USD)
Polygon (MATIC-USD) managed to raise $450 million from high-profile investors in February.
Funding during crypto winter underscores the promise the project holds for the long term. The financing will be used to expand its Ethereum (ETH-USD) scaling solutions.
In Q2 2022, Polygon also indicated that it has gained market share in the gaming and NFT segment. Also, with a positive long-term outlook for decentralized finance, there is significant untapped potential related to DeFi dApp on Polygon.
From a price action perspective, MATIC had touched highs of nearly $3 in December 2021. The current market capitalization-to-total value locked ratio of 0.86 clearly indicates undervaluation. When sentiments reverse, re-testing previous highs would be relatively easy.
Nervos Network
Nervos Network (CKB-USD) is a hidden gem positioned for manifold returns. Over a horizon of five years, 1,000% returns might be a cakewalk for CKB.
As an overview, Nervos Network is a proof-of-work-based multilayer network and smart contract platform. Even as the price remains depressed, the project has witnessed steady development. As an example, Nervos has launched its own EVM-compatible layer 2.
The ultimate vision of Nervos Network is to move beyond interoperability to a universal application. This will operate across different blockchain ecosystems. The idea can be likened to a universal internet-like public network.
In terms of token utility, CKB allows projects to store, execute and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.
Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD)
In the bull market, Shiba (SHIB-USD) was among the coins that went to the moon. The correction has been deep with a downside of nearly 85% from highs. Once market sentiments reverse, SHIB is among the coins to hold to make 1,000% gains.
One reason to like SHIB among speculative coins is the big community support. Currently, the token has 1.2 million holders. Also, SHIB is in strong hands with top-100 holders owning 81.75% of the total supply.
Another reason to like Shiba is the fact that the project has been working on utility beyond SHIB being a meme coin. As an example, the team launched Shibaswap, which is a decentralized exchange.
With the bear market, the total value locked in the exchange has declined. However, when sentiments reverse, the decentralized exchange can be a potential upside catalyst.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.