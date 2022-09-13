Litecoin Price Predictions: What’s Next for the LTC Crypto?

Litecoin (LTC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as the crypto trends as users on StockTwits discuss its potential.
The interest in LTC comes as it sees a roughly 57.7% increase in trading volume this morning when compared to the prior 24-hour period. With that increase in trading volume, it makes sense that social media users are taking note of the crypto.
But investors will note that there’s no specific news from the crypto that explains today’s extra trading volume. Instead, it’s likely that we’re seeing activity from a large group of users, or whales holding LTC. Either way, it looks more like a pump and dump than anything else.
Keeping that in mind, let’s check out the latest price predictions for LTC below!
Litecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is CryptoNewZ with its average 2023 price prediction of $100 per token.
- Next up we have Coin Price Forecast and its average price estimate of $68.15 for LTC by the end of 2023.
- Closing out our Litecoin price predictions is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $77.114 for the crypto.
All in all, the future is looking good for LTC. The crypto was trading for $63.75 as of this writing, which has all of these price predictions being bullish. It’s also worth mentioning that LTC is up 2.8% over the previous 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.