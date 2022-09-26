Terra Classic Price Predictions: Where Will Binance Burn Mechanism Take the LUNC Crypto?

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Monday as traders discuss an update from crypto exchange Binance.
The big news affecting LUNC today is the introduction of a burn mechanism on Binance. This will “burn all trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs by sending them to the LUNC burn address.”
Binance notes it’s adopted this burn mechanism following a proposal from the Terra Classic community. The goal is to maintain a good trading experience for users while burning trading fees.
Binance points out that the specific amount burned will be its equivalent value in Tether (USDT-USD). The exchange also mentions the amount burned and the on-chain transaction ID will be updated every week.
Keeping this news in mind, let’s take a look at what investors can expect from LUNC in the future below!
Terra Classic Price Predictions
- AMBCrypto starts off our list today with an average price estimate of 1.5 cents for 2025.
- CoinCodex is next on our list with its one-month prediction of 0.0514 cents for LUNC.
- WalletInvestor closes out our Terra Classic price predictions with a one-year forecast of 0.0842 cents.
Those price predictions for Terra Classic are positive considering it’s trading for 0.03154 cents as of this writing. Investors will also note that LUNC tokens are up 36.9% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.