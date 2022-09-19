The Three Best Anti-Aging Stocks to Buy in September

Anti-aging stocks have not proven immune to poor market conditions that have plagued the broader biotech industry.
The biotech industry remains hampered by the same bleak economic conditions as those affecting growth companies. As a result, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) have fallen 16.5% and 23.5%, year to date (YTD), respectively.
Despite the market sell-off, innovative medical technology companies and anti-aging stocks are subjects of interest on Wall Street. Recent metrics suggest the global anti-aging market should exceed $93 billion by 2027. Such an expansion would mean a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of around 6.7% between 2022 and 2027.
Analysts highlight biotech firms represent the cutting edge of medical innovation. Thus, it is likely they will be among the leaders of a potential market recovery in the months ahead.
Remember that these companies are small, without much revenue and their share prices are typically highly volatile. Therefore, such high-risk high-return anti-aging stocks may not be appropriate for all portfolios.
|ATHX
|Athersys
|$1.95
|LCTX
|Lineage Cell Therapeutics
|$1.29
|UBX
|Unity Biotechnology
|$0.46
Athersys (ATHX)
52-week range: $2.15 – $41.25
Clinical-stage biotechnology company Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) specializes in regenerative medicine. Its primary focus is MultiStem, a stem cell therapy for treating neurological, inflammatory, immune, and cardiovascular diseases. Its most advanced program is in the treatment of ischemic strokes. The company has a market cap of around $29 million.
In mid-August, Athersys reported Q2 financials. Total revenue came to $2.3 million, compared to $0 the year before. Diluted loss per share was 9 cents, compared to 10 cents the prior year. Cash and equivalents totaled $13.4 million.
The company recently announced positive results for a study conducted by the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute, a Department of Defense research facility.
Accordingly, the MultiStem treatment increased survival rates and recovery from acute radiation syndrome. Survival rates after 30 days increased from 52% to 84% after treatment with MultiStem.
ATHX stock has fallen almost 90% since the beginning of the year. Wall Street’s 12-month median forecast stands at $3.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)
52-week range: $1.10 – $2.71
Next up on our list of anti-aging stocks is Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX). Its primary area of focus revolves around its stem-cell-based Lineage Platform.
The platform is used to develop various types of human cells that can replace or aid cells that are non-functional or missing. These new cells are for treating traumatic injuries, degenerative diseases and various forms of cancer.
In mid-August, Lineage posted Q2 earnings. Total revenue was $4.5 million, compared to $512 thousand the year before. Diluted loss per share was 4 cents, compared to 3 cents the previous year. Cash and equivalents totaled $70.9 million.
Recently, the company expanded its existing collaboration with Advanced BioMatrix to supply clinical-grade material for the customers of Advanced BioMatrix. This amended agreement will increase payments and royalties due to Lineage.
LCTX stock is down 47% for the YTD. Wall Street’s 12-month median forecast stands at $6. With a market cap of over $222 million, Lineage Cell Therapeutics could see further growth in the years ahead.
Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
52-week range: $0.42 – $3.64
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) focuses primarily on the development of therapeutics that target age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases.
Its central candidate is UBX1325, currently being studied as a potential treatment for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
In mid-August, Unity released Q2 metrics. Revenue was $236 thousand, up from $0 the prior year. Diluted loss per share was 19 cents, compared to 32 cents the year before. Cash and equivalents totaled $19.4 million.
The company recently announced positive results for a phase II study of UBX1325 in the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema. UBX1325 is what’s known as a senolytic Bcl-xL inhibitor, a drug that fights excessive programmed cell death. This is a primary cause of certain types of degenerative diseases.
UBX stock has dropped 65% YTD. Finally, the 12-month median forecast stands at $8.
