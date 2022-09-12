Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning is a merger agreement, clinical trial data, upcoming presentations and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) stock is soaring 32% after entering into a merger agreement with Catheter Precision.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are gaining more than 31% after rallying on Friday, too.
- Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) stock is surging over 29% in pre-market trading today.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are climbing 25% ahead of a conference presentation today.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock is increasing more than 22% after posting its latest earnings data.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares are rising over 20% alongside U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for one of its drugs and data from a poster presentation.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is heading more than 15% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are getting an over 14% boost with the release of data from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) stock is jumping more than 13% in pre-market trading on Monday.
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares are up over 13% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- ZeroFox Holdings (NASDAQ:ZFOX) stock is diving more than 15% ahead of an FS-ISAC Europe presentation this week.
- Intellinetics (NYSEMKT:INLX) shares are tumbling over 15% after recently uplisting shares.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock is taking a more than 11% beating with the latest news being about a new secured financing agreement.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) shares are falling over 10% after going public on Friday.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock is dropping more than 10% on no clear news this morning.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are sliding over 10% lower after rallying last week on spinoff plans.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is decreasing more than 9% following a recent reverse stock split.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares are slipping over 9% after jumping Friday on R&D updates.
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) stock is dipping more than 6% following a Friday rally.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% with the latest news being a presentation taking place this week.
