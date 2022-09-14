Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers and the news moving those shares!
That includes earnings reports, reverse stock splits, insider buying, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock is rocketing more than 51% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are soaring over 33% after undergoing a reverse stock split.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock is gaining more than 20% with heavy early morning trading.
- Delwinds Insurance (NYSE:DWIN) shares are rising over 18% after announcing a forward purchase agreement.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock is surging more than 16% following a reverse stock split yesterday.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are increasing over 13% on no clear news.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock is climbing more than 12% following an update from the U.S. Department of Energy.
- Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) shares are getting an over 11% boost this morning.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock is jumping more than 10% as it prepares for two retail industry conferences.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are up over 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is diving more than 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares are dropping over 13% after rallying yesterday on insider purchases.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is tumbling more than 12% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are taking an over 11% beating after recently releasing fiscal Q1 2023 results.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is falling more than 9% in early morning trading today.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEMKT:NAVB) shares are decreasing close to 9% on no apparent news this morning.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock is sliding over 8% following a rally yesterday.
- Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) shares are slipping more than 8% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) stock is dipping over 8% after announcing a proposed common stock offering.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after rallying yesterday.
