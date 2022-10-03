3 Cryptos That Can Create a New Wave of Millionaires by 2026

We are in the midst of a brutal crypto winter. This bearish market cycle has certainly invited many investors to reconsider their posture. With broadly bearish sentiment has come a defensive transition out of growth assets and into safe havens. For most cryptos, this has meant lower valuations as investors wait out this selling period.
In the crypto sector specifically, there appears to be a flight to safety as well. Many investors are moving away from meme tokens and more speculative projects to those with underlying fundamental value. This makes sense, with top cryptos likely to see more capital inflows than their smaller counterparts.
Thus, choosing among the top-ranked and highest-quality cryptos may make sense for investors looking to diversify into this asset class. In this regard, here are three of my top picks for investors looking for millionaire-making cryptos for the long term.
|BNB-USD
|Binance Coin
|$272.16
|SOL-USD
|Solana
|$30.70
|ETH-USD
|Ethereum
|$1,296
Binance Coin (BNB)
One of the largest-cap cryptos out there which doesn’t get enough attention (in my view) is Binance Coin (BNB-USD). Ranked #5 in terms of all tokens sorted by market capitalization, BNB is the native token of the Binance exchange and BNB Chain.
Binance is the world’s largest centralized crypto exchange. Accordingly, given the importance of this exchange to the proper functioning of the sector, investors in BNB can achieve direct exposure to a pretty robust proxy for the overall space. That’s the critical thesis many long-term investors in this project hold.
Binance’s performance relative to its crypto exchange peers has been notable. While a recent hack has shed some doubt on security issues, it’s clear that the bigger an exchange gets, the more folks will want to test its security. Accordingly, perhaps this complements the impressive ecosystem Binance’s developer team has built.
Over the long term, I think this exchange will continue to dominate the market. There’s competition, but Binance and BNB should remain on long-term investors’ radar for millionaire-making cryptos.
Solana (SOL)
Another token I think could be a top millionaire-maker in the years to come is Solana (SOL-USD). This token exposes investors to one of the fastest-growing crypto networks out there. Solana’s impressive ecosystem is one that garnered tremendous attention last year. However, this year, this token’s decline has been among the most brutal of the top 10 tokens.
Like Binance, Solana also recently saw a massive hack of Mango Markets, a Solana-based DeFi trading, and lending protocol. This hack resulted in $100 million worth of crypto being held ransom, with the hacker reportedly looking to return the funds pending a bad debt payment.
Security issues continue to plague Solana, and its falling token price has reflected the market’s views in this regard. That said, should Solana be able to tighten up its code, I think this is a platform with the fundamentals to continue to move higher over the long term.
Ethereum (ETH)
Lastly, we have one of my top picks right now, Ethereum (ETH-USD).
Ethereum is a world-class crypto project, providing the foundation for most of the utility we see generated from the world of decentralized finance. Whether it’s DeFi, NFTs, gaming, or a host of other applications and use cases, Ethereum is the key engine powering most of this innovation and disruption.
This network’s recent massive upgrade, named “the Merge,” has set the stage for additional efficiency-building upgrades over time. For now, this upgrade appears to have gone off with few wrinkles. Accordingly, one might expect to see some sort of price appreciation.
Well, we’re not in a bull market anymore. The fact that Ethereum is trading below $1,300 following the Merge speaks to the level of sentiment in the market. Over time, I think Ethereum’s value is likely to increase. Exactly when and by how much remains to be seen.
That said, for those betting on this space’s innovative and disruptive aspects, Ethereum is one of the top millionaire-making cryptos to buy right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.