Dear Revlon (REV) Stock Fans, Prepare for Delisting

REV stock will likely end up worthless after delisting

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 21, 2022, 10:02 am EDT
  • Revlon (REV) stock will be delisted soon.
  • The company’s shares will trade on an over-the-counter exchange, although they will likely eventually become worthless.
  • The majority owner of Revlon has large stakes in two other publicly traded companies.
REV stock - Dear Revlon (REV) Stock Fans, Prepare for Delisting

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

After becoming very popular with retail investors on social media, Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock will be delisted soon. The cosmetics company declared bankruptcy in June, citing its huge debt and supply-chain issues. Revlon indicated in June that $575 million of new loans would enable it to remain in business indefinitely.

REV stock also briefly enjoyed a stint as a meme and short squeeze play.

However, the New York Stock Exchange announced late yesterday that it would not allow REV stock to continue to trade on its exchange, and Revlon reported that it expects its shares to be removed from the exchange “in the near future.” Moreover, it noted that the NYSE had “suspended trading” in REV stock.

After the delisting, the shares are expected to trade on an over-the-counter exchange, Revlon reported. But the common stocks of bankrupt companies usually become worthless.

Two Other Stocks Held by the Majority Owner of Revlon

Billionaire Ronald Perelman owns an 85% stake in Revlon. Some investors may be interested in knowing that Perlman’s investment company —MacAndrews & Forbes — owns shares of two other publicly traded firms.

As of June, MacAndrews & Forbes had a 60% stake in biotech firm vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The company’s treatment for Type 1 diabetes has received fast-track designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it is scheduled to start Phase 3 trials of the drug during the current quarter.

Perelman’s company has a 33% stake in SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), Yahoo Finance reported last month. SIGA owns the rights to tecovirimat, a smallpox treatment that the FDA approved four years ago. The U.S. government has spent over $1.1 billion on the drug, according to MacAndrews & Forbes.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer owned shares of VTVT stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.

Meme Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/10/dear-revlon-rev-stock-fans-prepare-for-delisting/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC