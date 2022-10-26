Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go Amid Crypto Rally?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic amongst traders on Wednesday as the crypto market sees a rally.
As a result, several major cryptos are experiencing extra trading and a price increase today. DOGE is included in this with the crypto’s trading volume increasing nearly 288% over the prior 24-hour period. This makes sense as the meme token is popular with a crowd of traders that love to push it higher on the slightest bits of news.
Adding to that, all of this extra attention has traders on social media taking notice of Dogecoin. That includes on StockTwits, where active chatter about the token has it trending today. And with that comes an increasing interest in its future.
That’s why we’re diving into all of the latest price predictions for DOGE below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our list today is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.00420 for the token.
- Next up we have CryptoNewZ with its expectation for DOGE to pass the $0.1 mark in 2023.
- Finally, we’re closing out the price predictions for Dogecoin with DigitalCoinPrice’s average 2023 estimate of 11 cents.
Today’s price predictions for Dogecoin are mostly positive with two of the three expecting it to increase over its current price of $0.0673. Investors will also make sure to note that the crypto is up roughly 11% over the previous 24-hour period as of this writing.
Investors seeking out more recent crypto market news are in luck!
We’ve got all of the latest happenings traders need to know about in the space! A few examples include a potential boom coming in 2023, undervalued cryptos to consider investing in, and more. You can find out all about these topics by checking out the links below!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- Prepare for Gains in the Crypto Boom of 2023
- 3 Significantly Undervalued Cryptos to Buy Before They Boom
- Why Is Crypto Up Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.