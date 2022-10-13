General Motors’ Bolt Jolt Should Rev Up GM Stock

American automotive giant General Motors (NYSE:GM) has had a challenging year, to say the least. Like many other car manufacturers, General Motors has struggled with supply-chain disruptions. The good news is that the company sees some improvement in its inventory-related issues. Furthermore, GM stock should be glad to know that General Motors is selling certain electric vehicle (EV) models at a record pace.
In some ways, General Motors is a barometer of the health of the U.S. automotive sector in general. If good old General Motors is having problems, it’s probably reflective of all American automakers’ struggles.
So, it’s troubling to see this iconic car and truck manufacturer lose potential revenue due to supply-chain constraints. There may be hope on the horizon, though — and in the global transition to EVs, General Motors is already starting to look like a winner.
What’s Happening With GM Stock?
Suffice it to say that inventory issues have made it difficult for General Motors to thrive in 2022, and this has been reflected in a sagging GM stock price. From early January to early October, General Motors shares practically lost half of their value.
As the Wall Street Journal explained, the automotive industry has dealt with “choppy factory schedules and thin dealership stocks, stemming from semiconductor shortages and other supply problems.” Thankfully, a third-quarter 2022 update from General Motors offers a ray of hope.
The company’s update acknowledged that Covid-19-related supply-chain disruptions “impacted production” in 2021’s third quarter. Fast forward to Q3 of 2022, though, and General Motors observed “modestly improving” inventory during the quarter.
Plus, the company had data points to back this up. In particular, General Motors ended Q3 with 359,292 vehicles in its dealer inventory. That’s a huge improvement over 111,453 vehicles during the previous quarter, and it’s “nearly three times the inventory available” compared to the year-earlier quarter.
General Motors’ EVs Are Selling Quickly
It’s also encouraging to see that General Motors sold its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV (the SUV version of the Bolt) at a record pace during Q3 2022. Between these two EV models, General Motors sold 14,709 total units during the quarter.
This could just be the beginning, as General Motors described “unprecedented customer demand” for these EV models. In response, the automaker plans to ramp up its calendar-year global production for these EV models from around 44,000 units in 2022, to over 70,000 in 2023.
To facilitate this objective, General Motors made its EV models surprisingly affordable. The base manufacturers’ suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV currently starts at $25,600. Meanwhile, the Bolt EUV starts at just $27,200.
What You Can Do Now
As you can see, General Motors isn’t immune to widespread supply-chain disruptions. It’s a problem that has weighed on GM stock this year.
However, General Motors’ third-quarter update has notable bright spots. A “modest” improvement in the automaker’s inventory offers hope for a turnaround. Besides, General Motors’ Bolt sales are on the rise. Therefore, traders ought to seriously consider taking a long-term position in General Motors shares.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.