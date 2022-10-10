TOPS, SURG: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks This Week

Short squeeze stocks are still popular with speculative traders and that has us going over the top ones to keep an eye on this week!
Luckily, Fintel has traders covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard. This list covers the short squeeze stocks most likely to see action each week. The publication uses relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and other factors to determine which shares make the cut.
This leaderboard also measures short squeeze stocks with a ranking system. It assigns a score of zero to 100 to each share on the list. The closer to stock is to 100, the more likely a short squeeze will occur.
With all of that out of the way, let’s dive into the short squeeze stocks from this week’s list!
Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks This Week
- Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock claims the top position this week with a short squeeze score of 98.71.
- Surge Holdings (NASDAQ:SURG) shares earn their place on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.99.
- Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock takes the next spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.29.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares are among the stocks to watch this week with a short squeeze score of 96.95.
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) stock claims the final place on the list with a short squeeze score of 96.28.
Investors looking for more hot stock market news will want to stick around!
