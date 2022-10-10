TOPS, SURG: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks This Week

GLSI also makes the list

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 10, 2022, 11:55 am EDT
  • Short squeeze stocks continue to be a hot topic this week.
  • As such, we're covering the top five traders need to keep an eye on.
  • These stocks are most likely to see a short squeeze this week.
Magnifying lens over background with text Short squeeze stocks, with the financial data visible in the background. 3D rendering., ATER is experiencing a short squeeze

Source: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Short squeeze stocks are still popular with speculative traders and that has us going over the top ones to keep an eye on this week!

Luckily, Fintel has traders covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard. This list covers the short squeeze stocks most likely to see action each week. The publication uses relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and other factors to determine which shares make the cut.

This leaderboard also measures short squeeze stocks with a ranking system. It assigns a score of zero to 100 to each share on the list. The closer to stock is to 100, the more likely a short squeeze will occur.

With all of that out of the way, let’s dive into the short squeeze stocks from this week’s list!

Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks This Week

  1. Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock claims the top position this week with a short squeeze score of 98.71.
  2. Surge Holdings (NASDAQ:SURG) shares earn their place on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.99.
  3. Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock takes the next spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.29.
  4. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares are among the stocks to watch this week with a short squeeze score of 96.95.
  5. Weber (NYSE:WEBR) stock claims the final place on the list with a short squeeze score of 96.28.

Investors looking for more hot stock market news will want to stick around!

InvestorPlace has all of the latest market news traders need to know about for Monday! That includes everything happening with shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH), QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock today. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Monday

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/10/tops-surg-the-top-5-short-squeeze-stocks-this-week/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC