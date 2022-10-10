Why Is Nutex Health (NUTX) Stock on the Move Today?

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock is moving on Monday after the company released a corporate update to investors.
The healthcare management and operations company goes over its plans for the future in this update. That includes expectations to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. For the record, that would roughly double the number of locations it currently has.
Adding to that, these new facilities will see it operate in four additional states: Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Idaho. Currently, Nutex Health does business in eight states with its 21 micro-hospitals.
To go along with this, Nutex Health has created two new independent practice associations (IPAs). One is in Houston and the other in South Florida. The company also anticipates opening another in Pheonix, Ariz., before the year ends.
What Does This Mean for NUTX Stock?
Warren Hosseinion, M.D., president of Nutex Health, had the following to say on the matter in a news release.
“We have conviction in our strategy to drive alignment and integration of our technology-enabled care delivery model and continue to invest in our business. We believe our stock price should reflect these efforts over time.”
For Monday, shares of NUTX stock are seeing heavy trading. This has some 2 million units on the move as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.3 million shares.
NUTX stock started off up in pre-market trading today. However, shares are currently down 2% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.