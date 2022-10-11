What Is Going on With Vox Royalty (VOXR) Stock Today?

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) stock is seeing incredibly volatile trading on Tuesday after the company uplisted shares to the Nasdaq Exchange.
Prior to that, shares of the returns-focused mining royalty company’s stock were trading on the OTCQX. While shares no longer trade on that exchange, they are still available on the TSX Venture Exchange. Also, those holding shares from the OTCQX will see them transfer to the Nasdaq, but it may take a couple of weeks depending on their broker.
Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox Royalty, said the following about the stock’s uplisting.
“Vox has fundamentally transformed since its initial public listing in May 2020 and our secondary listing on the Nasdaq represents another step to unlock shareholder value.”
VOXR Stock Is Seeing Wild Moves Today
Investors keeping tabs on Vox Royalty will note that the company’s stock is experiencing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 1 million shares of its stock have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 80,000 shares.
It’s also worth mentioning that VOXR stock was the biggest pre-market stock mover this morning. That came alongside huge gains following the company’s uplisting. However, it couldn’t maintain that momentum into normal trading hours. Shares started to plunge shortly after markets opened today and they are down 13% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.