Why Investors Should Bet $100 on SOFI Stock

Suffice it to say that neo-banking firm SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) hasn’t rewarded its shareholders in 2022 so far. Could a $100 wager on SOFI stock turn into a multi-bagger in the long run, though? It’s possible, as SoFi Technologies is steering toward profitability — and just maybe, a little compassion from the U.S. Federal Reserve will bolster SoFi’s bottom line.
SoFi is on a mission to disrupt America’s traditional banking system. Yet, SoFi Technologies can’t “fight the Fed,” as they say. If Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announces more aggressive interest rate hikes, it’s going to be increasingly difficult for SoFi to succeed as a lending business.
So, mark your calendar for Nov. 2, as that’s when the next major interest rate decision is expected to be announced. It could be disastrous or miraculous, so $100 is the perfect amount to put on the chopping block with SOFI stock.
SoFi Technologies Could Achieve a Profitable Profile
Sometimes, value-focused investors can become obsessed with bottom-line financials. If a business isn’t currently profitable, they won’t even give it a chance.
That may be too narrow-minded, however. There are great, giant companies that struggled to turn a profit in their early stages. What’s great about only investing $100 is that you can make money when a startup becomes a bigger, more successful company, while also not wagering too much of your investable capital.
Could SOFI stock be the winner that turns your $100 into $200, $500 or more? Consider how, during 2022’s second quarter, SoFi Technologies grew its adjusted net revenue by 50% year over year (YOY).
Furthermore, the company narrowed its quarterly net loss from 48 cents to just 12 cents. At that rate, SoFi Technologies might achieve breakeven or even show a profit in the near future — not a guarantee, but a possibility worth considering.
SOFI Stock Could Pop If the Fed Slows Down Its Rate-Hike Rate
On Oct. 21, the stock market staged a relief rally because the Wall Street Journal published an article authored by Nick Timiraos, also known as the “Fed whisperer.” Timiraos earned that moniker because he’s the reporter whom the Federal Reserve “reaches out to when it wants to get a message across,” according to Barron’s.
SOFI stock rallied nearly 3% on that day, and for good reason. Timiraos relayed dovish-sounding messages from Federal Reserve officials. If the central bank does actually slow down its rate of interest rate hikes, this could stimulate borrowing and lending activity. That, naturally, would benefit SoFi Technologies if it occurs.
One of Timiraos’s dovish-sounding quotes is: “Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard and some other officials have recently hinted at unease with raising rates by 0.75 point beyond next month’s meeting.” Another one is: “Kansas City Fed President Esther George … last week said she favored moving ‘steadier and slower’ on rate increases.”
Here’s Why Investors Should Bet $100 on SOFI Stock
The Fed Whisperer can’t guarantee that the Federal Reserve will slow down its pace of interest rate raises. However, if the Fed does choose to back off in the near future, this could send SOFI stock soaring.
Besides, SoFi stock appears to be moving toward profitability despite 2022’s less-than-accommodating monetary policy. Therefore, while a $100 bet on SoFi Technologies is risky, any relief-rally rewards could be quite substantial.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.