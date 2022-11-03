Arweave Price Predictions: What Does Meta Mean for the AR Crypto?

Arweave (AR-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Thursday after a deal with Meta (NASDAQ:META) sent the token soaring.
The big news crypto traders need to know about is Arweave handling non-fungible token (NFT) storage for creators on Meta’s platforms. That includes Instagram, which just announced it will allow creators to mint and sell crypto.
Sam Williams, the founder of Arweave, discussed the agreement in a Tweet thread.
“As well as ensuring that humanity’s cultural record is preserved — from art to personal memories — Arweave’s permanent storage exists to offer an immutable, censorship resilient ledger of history. With @Meta, we applaud their diligence and implementation of permanent storage for their users 👏. NFT permanence is a sign of digital asset quality.”
Keeping that news in mind, let’s check out the latest price predictions for Arweave below!
Arweave Price Predictions
- The first price estimate for AR comes from Gov Capital with its one-year forecast of $80.962122146379.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with its one-year estimate of $1.006 for the token.
- Closing out our Arweave price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of $24.81.
The future is looking pretty positive for Arweave when considering most of these price predictions. Especially compared to its current price of $15.06. Also, AR is up 50.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
