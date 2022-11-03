Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will Instagram Take the MATIC Crypto?

Polygon (MATIC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday thanks to Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) Instagram reaching out to the blockchain for non-fungible token (NFT) support.
With this combination, users on Instagram will be able to mint and sell NFTs using the MATIC blockchain. The addition of this feature makes sense as Meta, formerly Facebook, has been strongly pushing for Web3 efforts.
Stephane Kasriel, Head of Commerce, FinTech & Web3 at Meta, said the following about the news in a Tweet thread.
“These features all share the same goal: to help creators make a living. Blockchain has a role in this because it can enable entirely new business models for creators that give them more control over their work and audiences, and how they monetize. But for this tech to truly boost economic opportunity for creators, it needs to be easier to use. By introducing NFTs natively on Instagram, we hope to achieve this and facilitate new forms of connection between billions of people & their favorite creators.”
Let’s go over what experts think this will do to MATIC prices over the next year below!
Polygon Price Predictions
- Starting us off is Gov Capital with its one-year price estimate of $3.0583362974245 for the token.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list as the publication holds a one-year forecast of $0.0762 for MATIC.
- Closing out our coverage today is DigitalCoinPrice and its average Polygon price prediction of $1.56 for 2023.
Most of these price predictions are positive compared to Polygon’s price of 95 cents as of this writing. Crypto traders will also note that MATIC is up 10.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
Crypto traders looking for more market news today are in luck!
We’ve got all of the most recent crypto news investors need to know about on Thursday! Among that is what’s going on with Ripple (XRP-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and more today. You can read all of that news at the following links!
More Thursday Crypto News
- 3 Cryptos to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023
- DOGE Price Predictions: A Key Indicator Is Predicting a Dogecoin Surge
- 3 Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.