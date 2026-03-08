The OpenAI IPO Could Be the Biggest AI IPO Ever

Artificial intelligence is changing everything – the way we write code, draft legal briefs, compose music, run customer support, detect financial fraud, diagnose and treat illnesses; even conduct military operations.
Yes, these days, AI plays a part in our military, too.
Last Saturday, the world woke to news that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – the architect of proxy wars across the Middle East and the man who built Iran’s nuclear program – had been killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli precision strike in Tehran.
And soon after, reporting revealed that Anthropic’s Claude AI had been used to support the operation.
According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal, US Central Command used the AI for “intelligence assessments, target identification and simulating battle scenarios” during the strikes on Iran. What the U.S. is calling Operation Epic Fury was the kind of surgical, intelligence-driven operation that modern AI-powered targeting and analysis made possible.
It was one of the most dramatic geopolitical developments in years, executed with a precision that leaves no doubt: AI is not the future. It is the present.
And yet there is a strange disconnect between that reality and how most people invest. You almost certainly do not own a single share of the companies actually building the AI technology reshaping history.
Why Most Investors Still Don’t Own the AI Companies That Matter
Think about the last time you used AI. Maybe you asked ChatGPT a question, got Claude to help edit a document, or read Grok’s take on the news. Those models are three of the most powerful AI tools in the world – and the companies behind them are still private.
OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI – not a share available on any exchange.
And those are just the consumer-facing names. Behind the scenes, another firm – Anduril – is building the future of defense, centered on advanced autonomous systems. And, yes, it is private, too.
AI is changing the world – but you don’t really own the AI that matters.
Sure, many investors own shares of Nvidia (NVDA); maybe Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN). But none of them fully control the intelligence layer itself.
Nvidia makes the chips those models run on. Microsoft distributes OpenAI’s technology under license. Amazon sells cloud compute.
These are picks-and-shovels plays in the AI gold rush – excellent investments, but still indirect exposure.
That means most investors have been participating in the AI revolution from the bleachers. But the insiders, founders, and venture capitalists… They have the field-level seats. They are the ones who will get phenomenally rich when these companies – the real AI pioneers like OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Anduril, etc. – go public.
Until now, there was nothing you could do about it.
But everything changes here in 2026.
2026 Could Be the Year of the AI IPO
2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years for technology IPOs in decades. Not because one great company is going public – but because several of them are.
OpenAI is preparing for an IPO that could potentially value it near the trillion-dollar mark – which would make it one of the largest technology IPOs ever attempted. The company generates over $20 billion in annualized revenue, growing at triple-digit rates, with 810 million monthly active users and 1 million enterprise customers. It just closed a funding round valued at $730 billion with backing from Amazon, SoftBank (SFTBY), Nvidia, and Microsoft.
OpenAI is targeting a listing as early as Q4 2026. And Anthropic – the AI safety-focused lab backed by Google and valued at $380 billion – is also widely expected to explore a public listing.
The SpaceX–xAI Mega IPO and the Rise of AI Defense
But OpenAI and Anthropic are only the beginning here.
Elon Musk has assembled the most audacious corporate structure in modern tech. In February, he merged SpaceX – his aerospace company – with xAI to create a trillion-dollar conglomerate that combines the world’s leading orbital launch provider, a frontier AI lab, and the social media platform X. The combined entity is targeting an IPO potentially as early as June, at a valuation some sources put as high as $1.5 trillion. If you want to invest in the SpaceX IPO, you’re also buying xAI and X. It is, by design, the most vertically integrated technology company ever to approach public markets.
And then there’s the sleeper of the group: Anduril Industries.
Founded in 2017 by Palmer Luckey – the same wunderkind entrepreneur who founded Oculus and sold it to Facebook at age 21 – Anduril builds systems traditional defense primes struggle to replicate: AI-native, software-first autonomous systems. Its Lattice OS platform serves as the operating system for autonomous military operations, integrating sensor data across every domain and coordinating weapons systems in real time. With revenue racing toward $2 billion, a valuation that has gone from $14 billion to more than $60 billion in under two years, a $1 billion advanced manufacturing facility coming online in Ohio, and a CEO who has publicly declared the IPO “definitely” coming, Anduril’s public market debut is only a matter of when, not if.
The 2026 AI IPO Bonanza is imminent – and it is going to be one of the most talked-about investment moments of our lifetimes.
Why Buying On IPO Day Rarely Delivers the Biggest Gains
Of course, investors could simply wait for these companies to go public and buy shares on IPO day.
That is exactly what most people will do.
But history suggests that strategy rarely produces the biggest gains…
The first wave of internet IPOs in the late 1990s produced some of the most spectacular one-day pops ever recorded.
But for most post-IPO investors, the years that followed were brutal. The insiders and venture capitalists who invested at pre-IPO valuations captured the overwhelming majority of the gains. The retail investors who piled in after the bell, swept up in the excitement, often held stocks that subsequently fell 50%, 70%, 90%.
The lesson wasn’t that the internet was a bad bet. Clearly, it wasn’t.
The lesson was about when you got in.
The early investors – those who bought in when the risk was high and the access was limited – captured the extraordinary returns. Those who got in after the world knew about it were, in many cases, left holding the bag during the inevitable post-IPO digestion.
Now apply that same framework to the AI era.
OpenAI at a $1 trillion IPO valuation will be the most-hyped public offering in history. The institutional demand will be ferocious. The one-day pop could be enormous. And the question every investor should be asking is, “what will I be paying for it – and is that price better or worse than what I could have paid before the noise began?”
History shows the answer is obvious.
How Investors Can Access AI Companies Before They Go Public
It’s also important to note that the investment landscape has genuinely changed over the last few years – in a way that most investors have not fully processed.
A new category of investment vehicle has emerged. And it allows ordinary investors – not just hedge funds, accredited millionaires, or Silicon Valley venture insiders – to gain pre-IPO exposure to the world’s most transformational private companies.
These vehicles trade like stocks. All you need are a ticker symbol and a brokerage account – no $250,000 minimum check, VC connections, three-year lockup period, or complex special purpose vehicle (SPV) paperwork required.
And most importantly, there are specific vehicles in this category that provide direct exposure to OpenAI, xAI, SpaceX, and Anduril right now, before they go public.
These are not futures bets or derivatives or synthetic products. They are investment funds with actual positions in these private companies, wrapped in publicly traded structures and available to any investor with a standard account.
For the first time, you don’t have to be Sequoia Capital or Andreessen Horowitz to join the founding shareholder class of the most important technology companies being built today.
The democratization of pre-IPO investing has arrived, without fanfare – which is exactly why most retail investors haven’t discovered it yet.
The Bottom Line
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the foundational technology of the next economic era.
The companies building the core models, platforms, and autonomous systems that power it are still largely private.
But that window is beginning to close.
The venture capitalists who bet on these companies early are preparing to cash out at valuations that will make them unimaginably wealthy. And the founders are about to see their net worth go vertical.
For the first time in the history of private technology investing, ordinary investors now have a legitimate mechanism to stand alongside them – before the IPO circus arrives, before the institutional allocations are spoken for, before the opening-day pop has already happened without you.
The 2026 AI IPO Bonanza is the financial story of the decade. The only question is which side of the velvet rope you’re standing on when the bell rings.
