BYND Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Factory Has Mold, Listeria

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday as investors lose confidence in the plant-based meat company over recent reports.
That includes allegations that the company is dealing with mold and listeria in its Pennsylvania factory. Several photos appear to show this and call into question the safety of food produced at the location.
Investors will also note that this isn’t the first time the company has dealt with these problems from this same factory. That’s not reassuring investors considering Beyond Meat touted the Pennsylvania facility as a major piece of its future.
More Bad News for BYND Stock
Unfortunately for investors, this is only one problem in the list of issues Beyond Meat is dealing with. The attractiveness of plant-based meats has waned over the last year with consumers losing interest in the products.
That’s causing problems for the company, which can’t seem to pull off a win when earnings reports come out. Without consumer interest, BYND is having a hard time expanding its business to new customers and is starting to stall out.
That’s not just shaking investor confidence. It also has analysts taking a negative view of the company. As of this writing, the analysts’ consensus for shares of BYND stock is “hold” with a price target of $20.38 per share.
BYND stock is down 7.2% as of Tuesday afternoon and is down 81% since the start of the year.
