Chiliz Price Predictions: Where Will the World Cup Take the CHZ Crypto?

Chiliz (CHZ-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Monday as crypto traders react to a boost the token saw over the weekend.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday and Chiliz is a sports token connected to the event. This saw crypto investors take interest in the token, which resulted in it spiking in the days leading up to the event.
However, much of the interest has already waned. The token is trending lower today and that follows a dip is saw yesterday. This has some traders wondering what the price of CHZ could look like in the coming year. Let’s get into that below!
Chiliz Price Predictions
- Our price predictions today start with Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of 0.58828154169772 for the token.
- WalletInvestor offers up the next price estimate for CHZ with a one-year forecast of $0.0748 for the crypto.
- Closing out our price predictions today is DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2023 estimate of 48 cents.
Those Chiliz price predictions are mostly positive when considering its price of 19 cents as of this writing. Investors will also note that that CHZ is down 11.5% over the prior 24-hour period of trading. Trading volume for that same period is also 7.7% lower.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.