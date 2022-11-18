From Enron to FTX: 5 Things to Know About New CEO John Ray III

FTX (FTT-USD) continues to be a hot topic among traders on Friday with John Ray III coming on as the new CEO of the crypto company.
The company, which operates the crypto exchange of the same name, recently ran into troubles that have resulted in it filing for bankruptcy. This saw former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried step down as John Ray III takes the reigns.
John Ray III, who handled Enron after its massive fiasco, said the situation at FTX is even worse. Here’s a statement he made to the Associated Press about the situation.
“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here. From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”
Let’s go over who John Ray III is and what his joining FTX means.
What to Know about FTX CEO John Ray III
- First off, he’s a veteran at handling the restructuring of companies with 40 years of experience.
- That includes taking over Enron after its failings and handling the liquidation process following its bankruptcy.
- This has him joining FTX for similar reasons and he’s promised to work with regulators investigating company founder Bankman-Fried.
- John Ray III will also create accounting systems at FTX that were missing or weren’t up to snuff as he sorts out the company’s holdings and value.
- He also serves as the principal of Ray & Counsel and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.
