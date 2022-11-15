Meta Materials (MMAT) Stock Climbs on New Headquarters News

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors react to a couple of pieces of news about the company.
To start with, there’s been talk among traders that MMAT stock could be in the sights of retail traders. This has many expecting a short squeeze to take place. Today’s movement could be the start of that and may lead to additional gains.
Backing up this idea is MMAT stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 19 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 7.9 million shares.
A New HQ Also Helps MMAT Stock
Outside of the short squeeze talk, Meta Materials also announced the opening date of its new global headquarters. The company intends to hold a grand opening event on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the location.
The facility, named the Global Headquarters & Centre of Excellence, takes up 68,000 square feet. When the company launches its grand opening, it will hold demonstrations of its technology at work.
The opening of a new global headquarters is a definite candidate for why shares of MMAT stock are rising higher today. It’s likely working alongside the short squeeze speculation to help boost share prices today.
MMAT stock is up 13.3% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.