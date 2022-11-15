SPECIAL REPORT Wall Street Legend Louis Navellier Reveals His Top 11 Stocks for 2023

UiPath Layoffs 2022: What to Know About the Latest PATH Job Cuts

PATH stock is on a path to higher price points due to a data-packed filing

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 15, 2022, 10:47 am EST
  • UiPath (PATH) announced upcoming layoffs, with 6% of its workforce expected to be cut.
  • The company also released preliminary results for UiPath’s upcoming quarterly report.
  • Financial traders bought up PATH stock after catching wind of these developments.
Source: dennizn / Shutterstock.com

This morning, investors absorbed multiple pieces of vital information about UiPath (NYSE:PATH) from a fresh Form 8-K filing. First of all, PATH stock is spiking because the company disclosed its upcoming “restructuring actions,” which will involve layoffs. Also, UiPath disclosed its preliminary data for results for the company’s third fiscal third quarter of 2023, which ended Oct. 31, 2022. Overall, the expected quarterly results look positive.

New York-based UiPath is a software company with a platform that deploys robotic process automation (or RPA) solutions, mainly for businesses. Like practically all other U.S. businesses, UiPath has been impacted by a weakening economy.

Hence, it shouldn’t be too surprising that UiPath intends to implement “further restructuring actions,” which is a fancy way of saying more layoffs. The company had already announced “restructuring actions” in a June filing.

This time around, UiPath will enact “an additional reduction across functions of approximately 6%” of the company’s global workforce. So, how did the market react to this news?

UiPath Layoffs: What’s Happening With PATH Stock?

Oftentimes, financial traders will respond positively to workforce reductions because they can help a business firm up its balance sheet. Therefore, it makes sense that PATH stock spiked 14% this morning.

The upcoming layoffs aren’t the only likely catalyst, though. In the same Form 8-K, UiPath revealed the preliminary results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. As UiPath mentioned, the preliminary “Revenue, ARR [annual recurring revenue], and non-GAAP operating income are all above” the previously released guidance for this quarter.

In other words, the preliminary data were largely positive. Currently, UiPath expects to report quarterly revenue of around $260 million. The company also anticipates ARR of approximately $1.108 billion as of Oct. 31, 2022. Additionally, UiPath models quarterly non-GAAP operating income of roughly $15 million.

Between the planned layoffs and the preliminary financial data, traders have a lot to think about today. So far, however, it appears that the verdict is positive on PATH stock.

