MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Shares Just Hit a New 52-Week Low

Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) stock isn’t performing well on Wednesday as investors react to the electric vehicle (EV) company hitting a new 52-week low.
MULN stock closed out trading on Tuesday at 20 cents per share, which was both a new 52-week low as well as a new all-time low for shares. This comes as the company’s stock has been on a downward trend in 2022. MULN is down 97% since the start of the year.
Adding to that is the company not yet providing an update to investors about a delivery deadline. Back in July, Mullen said that it would deliver 300 Class 2 cargo vans to DelPack by Nov. 30. The company hasn’t said anything about that delivery leading up to today’s deadline.
MULN Stock Isn’t the Only EV Startup Falling
There’s no doubt investors are unimpressed by Mullen’s recent performance, but it’s not the only EV startup having troubles lately. Rival Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is also not performing well.
Just like with MULN stock, shares of HYZN stock have been on a downward spiral throughout 2022. That has also resulted in shares of HYZN hitting a new 52-week as well as an all-time low.
MULN stock is down 5% as of Wednesday afternoon.
Investors seeking out more of the most recent EV stock market news are going to want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has them covered with our dives into all of the biggest stock market stories for Wednesday! A few examples include what has shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) falling, why Chinese EV stocks are rising today and the news sending Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock higher. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Arcimoto (FUV) Stock Falls After 1-for-20 Reverse Split
- Why Are Chinese EV Stocks XPEV, LI, NIO Up Today?
- Why Is Xpeng (XPEV) Stock Up 35% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.