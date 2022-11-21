PXMD, GETY: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

We’re checking in on the top short squeeze stocks to watch this week as traders continue to have an interest in this part of the market!
Short squeeze stocks are often subject to volatility with massive gains. This has traders keeping an eye on them in hopes of finding stocks before they squeeze so they can sell afterward for a profit.
Helping them out with that is Fintel with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard. This covers the stocks most likely to experience a short squeeze. The publication ranks stocks on a scale of zero to 100. The closer to 100 a stock is, the more likely a squeeze will occur. The list takes into account relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and more.
Let’s get into those short squeeze stocks to watch below!
Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock starts off our list with a short squeeze score of 98.34.
- Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) shares take the next spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 98.31.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock earnings its position on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.76.
- Surge (NASDAQ:SURG) shares claim a position on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.57.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock closes out the list with a short squeeze score of 97.35.
