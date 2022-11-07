Why Is Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Stock Down 28% Today?

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock is taking a beating on Monday following bad news from the FDA.
The unfortunate news for VERV shareholders is the FDA putting the company’s VERVE-101 Investigational New Drug Application (IND) on hold. The drug was undergoing testing in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
The hold on the IND comes after the company submitted its application in October. Verve Therapeutics notes that it expects a response from the FDA concerning the hold within 30 days. The company will provide updates to holders of VERV stock when it can.
Q3 Earnings Aren’t Helping VERV Stock
The company’s earnings report today also saw it missing Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of -74 cents. The company posted a wider-than-expected loss of 79 cents per share during the quarter. That’s also worse than the -49 cents reported in the same period of the year prior.
All of this news brings heavy trading to VERV stock today as investors sell shares. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump from its daily average trading volume of about 934,000 shares.
VERV stock is down 28.4% as of Monday morning and is down 43.1% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.