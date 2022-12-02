BBWI Stock Climbs as Bath & Body Works Candle Day Sale Kicks Off

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) stock is rising higher on Friday as the retail company starts its annual Candle Day sale.
Members of Bath & Body Works’ loyalty program got an early start when the Candle Day sale started late on Thursday. However, it opened up to the public today and will last through Saturday. So long as supplies last.
Bath & Body Works often sells out of candles during the event and this time around will likely be no different. That’s due to it offering three-wick candles for $9.95, which it calls pre-pandemic pricing. These types of candles haven’t been that cheap since 2020.
Why This Matters for BBWI Stock
Bath & Body Works looks to be drawing in a huge crowd for holiday shopping as customers load up on presents for family and friends. This latest sale builds on an already successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the retailer.
If all goes well, BBWI investors will likely be celebrating when the company releases its holiday earnings report. That would be a welcome change from the rest of the year, which has seen inflation weigh on retail companies.
BBWI stock is up 2.6% as of Friday afternoon but is still down 36.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.