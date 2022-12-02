SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy for 2023

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stock Soars on FDA Approval News

RIGL's leukemia treatment got approval from the FDA

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 2, 2022, 11:17 am EST
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) stock is rising on approval for its leukemia treatment.
  • It plans to launch the product in the U.S. first.
  • The company holds an exclusive worldwide license for the drug.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock is heading higher on Friday after getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its leukemia treatment.

Specifically, the FDA has approved REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 mutation. The drug works by reducing 2-hydroxyglutarate levels, which restores normal cellular differentiation of myeloid cells.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals already has an exclusive worldwide agreement with Forma Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of REZLIDHIA. This will have Rigel Pharmaceuticals handling the U.S. launch of the drug. It also intends to seek out partners for worldwide distribution.

Raul Rodriguez, president and CEO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, said the following about the approval.

“We are delighted by the approval of REZLIDHIA based on the strength of data supporting the efficacy and safety of the product. REZLIDHIA provides a new and important, oral therapy option for patients who typically have a poor clinical outcome. Additionally, this approval greatly strengthens and expands Rigel’s commercial hematology-oncology portfolio.”

RIGL Stockholders React to the News

Investors are pleased with the approval as heavy trading sends shares of RIGL stock higher today. As of this writing, some 40 million shares have changed hands. That’s a major leap over its daily average trading volume of 2.7 million shares.

RIGL stock is up 41.7% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

