SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

MMTLP Stock Alert: Meta Materials Holders Are Still Waiting for Next Bridge Shares

Investors are worried about receiving new Next Bridge shares

By Samuel O'Brient, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Dec 21, 2022, 4:49 pm EST
  • Meta Materials (MMAT) preferred shares are no longer trading.
  • Shares were deleted as part of the spinoff of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons.
  • But more than a week later, MMTLP investors aren’t seeing signs of these new shares.
"MMTLP stock" - MMTLP Stock Alert: Meta Materials Holders Are Still Waiting for Next Bridge Shares

Source: asharkyu / Shutterstock.com

The Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) spinoff isn’t over yet. The company’s preferred shares that traded under MMTLP have been deleted as part of the highly anticipated Next Bridge Hydrocarbons spinoff. Before that, on Dec. 9, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) halted trading ahead of the final day on the market for MMTLP stock.

Now more than a week has passed and investors have reported that they are not seeing the new Next Bridge shares in their brokerage accounts. This has raised some questions as the dust settles from the controversial trading halt.

Let’s take a look at what this means and what investors need to know.

From MMTLP Stock to NBH Common Shares

Next Bridge Hydrocarbons is not a publicly traded company, despite being spun off from one. Investors who held MMTLP stock on Dec. 13 were expecting to receive shares of the private company. And while some stockholders have expressed concern after not receiving them, Next Bridge has already addressed this. On its investor relations page, it notes that it may take “up to two weeks” following the distribution date of Dec. 14 for all shares to be distributed. It also advises investors:

“If you held MMTLP Series A Preferred Stock in ‘street name’ through a broker, bank or other nominee, you should contact your broker or bank directly.”

Investors who have not yet received their Next Bridge spinoff should watch the calendar. The company says they will be coming soon.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.comPublishing Guidelines.

Samuel O’Brient has been covering financial markets and analyzing economic policy for three-plus years. His areas of expertise involve electric vehicle (EV) stocks, green energy and NFTs. O’Brient loves helping everyone understand the complexities of economics. He is ranked in the top 15% of stock pickers on TipRanks.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/12/mmtlp-stock-alert-meta-materials-holders-are-still-waiting-for-next-bridge-shares/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC