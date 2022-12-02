Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock is rocketing 41% after getting approval for a leukemia treatment.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares are surging more than 27% after a company update sent them lower yesterday.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) stock is soaring over 25% in pre-market trading for Friday.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are rising close to 25% this morning.
- Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock is gaining more than 21% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are climbing over 20% in early morning trading.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is increasing more than 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares are getting an over 13% boost as they continue positive movement from yesterday.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is jumping more than 11% on Friday morning.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) shares are up over 11% after a massive fall yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock is diving more than 18% thanks to weak guidance in its Q3 earnings report.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are tumbling over 15% after providing clinical trial data yesterday.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is taking a more than 12% beating after proposing a public offering.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares are falling over 11% alongside a poor Q3 earnings report.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock is decreasing more than 8% with weak guidance in its latest earnings.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are sliding over 8% this morning.
- Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAFO) stock is dropping more than 8% after rallying on merger news yesterday.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) shares are slipping over 7% on no clear news this morning.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is dipping more than 7% without any recent updates.
- Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.