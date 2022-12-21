Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday
Moving stocks this morning are offerings, bankruptcy, drug authorization, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) stock is soaring more than 29% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Caravelle International (NASDAQ:CACO) shares are surging over 26% following its recent public debut.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is gaining more than 25% after announcing a registered direct offering.
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) shares are increasing over 24% after getting EU authorization for one of its drugs.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is climbing more than 22% without any news.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are rising over 17% after revealing holders of stakes in the company.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock is heading more than 14% higher ahead of an ADS ratio change.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares are getting an over 14% boost on no clear news.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock is jumping more than 14% this morning.
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares are up over 14% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is diving more than 27% as a reverse stock split goes into effect today.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares are tumbling over 23% after updating its Celyad 2.0 business strategy.
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) stock is taking a more than 23% beating after announcing bankruptcy plans.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are falling over 17% in early morning trading.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock is sliding more than 15%on no clear news.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares are decreasing over 14% this morning.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock is declining more than 11% on news of a share sale.
- Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are slipping over 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is dipping more than 9% as shares continue a recent drop.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after announcing liquidation plans yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.