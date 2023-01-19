Former CEO Launches MMAT Stock Investigation

John Brda, who ran an oil and gas company that merged into Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) in 2021, has formed a shareholders group to investigate what he believes is market manipulation by the company. MMAT stock lost almost half its value over the last year.
Meta Materials, which says it is working on next-generation materials for use in communications and aerospace, saw its shares trading Jan. 19 at about $1 each with a market capitalization of less than $375 million. Total revenue for 2022 is estimated at $11 million.
Seller Beware
Meta Materials was briefly a meme stock in 2021, rising to a high near $20 per share. Meta says it has orders from an unnamed central bank for KolourOptik, an optical material delivering 3D effects on a 2D plane, to be used against counterfeiters. The company’s CES booth this month showed what it said were new materials for batteries and electric cars.
Brda sold Torchlight Energy Resources to Meta Materials in 2021 for preferred stock, which traded for a time under the symbol MMTLP. Torchlight said it struck oil near El Paso during the last decade, but chose to merge with the company after the coronavirus pandemic hit for a 25% stake. At the time, Meta Materials claimed organic revenue of $1.6 million per year.
Trading in MMTLP was halted last month as the company moved to spin off its Next Bridge Hydrocarbons unit, converting the preferred shares into Next Bridge common.
Flamethrower has retained counsel to investigate the transaction, and Brda is seeking publicity for his cause.
What Happens Now for MMAT Stock
Brda seemed to believe Meta Materials was going to be his source of growth capital. The company sought to discharge its obligation to Torchlight in the New Bridge spinoff. Brda doesn’t like it. Time will tell if anything comes from this, but it’s hard to see a positive outcome for MMAT stock right now.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.