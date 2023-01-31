SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Sanofi Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest SNY Job Cuts

This vaccine producer is scaling back operations

By Samuel O'Brient, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Jan 31, 2023, 11:04 am EST
  • Sanofi (SNY) is joining the many companies implementing layoffs.
  • The drugmaker is cutting jobs at two vaccine plants located in India.
  • SNY stock is up right now, but this news could signal harder times ahead.
Source: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

The layoff trend has carried into 2023, and it isn’t confined to the tech sector. French pharmaceutical producer Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) has reported that it plans to let go of all staff at two vaccine plants based in India. Reuters reports that the company will offer a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to all employees, roughly 800 in total. This comes after Sanofi proved unable to procure a contract with UNICEF. SNY stock has been volatile since news of the pending layoffs broke after the close of markets yesterday. While the stock currently remains in the green, news of the Sanofi layoffs raises questions about the company’s future.

Let’s dig deeper into what investors can expect as the drugmaker scales back operations.

The Sanofi Layoffs: A Closer Look

The two plants in question are Sanofi’s Medchal and Muppireddypally facilities, located near the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. According to a report from FiercePharma, the Sanofi layoffs have been spurred by the evolution of healthcare on both local and global levels. A company spokesperson told the outlet that some operations “are no longer viable” as a result. The two plants planning these job cuts produce hepatitis B, diphtheria and tetanus vaccines as well as insulin packaging.

While the spokesperson states that Sanofi is not currently planning on selling any assets, Reuters‘ anonymous source noted the possibility of a sale in the future. The outlet also notes that Sanofi has been struggling since it did not win the contract to supply UNICEF with Shan-5, a vaccine that protects against diphtheria, tetanus and hepatitis B as well as influenza type B.

InvestorPlace contributor Alex Sirois names SNY as a blue chip stock to buy for its significant growth potential. But shares have been highly volatile for the past year, generating no sustainable growth. The Sanofi layoffs suggest that more difficult days are ahead as the company tries to navigate an already turbulent economy.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Samuel O’Brient has been covering financial markets and analyzing economic policy for three-plus years. His areas of expertise involve electric vehicle (EV) stocks, green energy and NFTs. O’Brient loves helping everyone understand the complexities of economics. He is ranked in the top 15% of stock pickers on TipRanks.

