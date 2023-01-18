Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Can Shibarium Take the SHIB Crypto Higher?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as news surrounding Shibarium gets investors excited.
Shibarium is a layer 2 network that will be built on top of Ethereum (ETH-USD). Tests for the upgrade are expected to take place in the coming weeks as developers prepare for its launch. This has resulted in several Shiba-Inu-themed cryptos rising lately.
However, there’s no guarantee Shibarium is going to bring major change to the network. While investors are excited about the upgrade, many of the features it offers are already available through the Ethereum network.
Even so, there’s no denying the news has increased interest in SHIB lately. As such, it only makes sense to check out the latest price predictions for the crypto. Let’s get into those below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is CryptoNewZ with its 2023 price prediction of $0.0000257 for the meme token.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.000001039 for the crypto.
- Closing out our price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of $0.0000253 for Shiba Inu.
So how do those price predictions stack up? Overall, things are looking up for SHIB considering its current price of $0.0000124 per token. Investors will also keep in mind that the crypto is up 16.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
Investors seeking out even more crypto news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the latest crypto coverage traders need to know about on Wednesday! A few examples include what’s happening with FTX, the latest crypto rally news, and more. You can read up on all of that news at the following links!
More Wednesday Crypto News
- FTX Fooled the World. While Some Have Learned From It, Others Won’t.
- Crypto Stocks MARA, RIOT, COIN Surge as Bitcoin Stays Above $21K
- 7 Cryptos to Watch as the Blockchain Bounces Back
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.