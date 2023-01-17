On Thursday, January 19…

Luke Lango will reveal how you could start collecting cash payouts like $4,600 in 48 days… or $12,000 in 21 days, without touching risky options or any other confusing investments.

Thu, January 19 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Crypto Stocks MARA, RIOT, COIN Surge as Bitcoin Stays Above $21K

This may be the end of the 'crypto winter' as BTC and crypto stocks post gains

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 17, 2023, 12:06 pm EST
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke above $21,000 during the weekend, which seems to be having a positive effect on crypto stocks.
  • Marathon Digital (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Coinbase (COIN) are among today’s trending names.
  • Crypto stocks may have also benefitted as short sellers liquidated their positions.
Macro view of miner working for bitcoins mine pool. Devices and technology for mining cryptocurrency. Mining cryptocurrency concept. MARA stock. Crypto mining.
Source: Yev_1234 / Shutterstock

Can cryptocurrency enthusiasts finally declare the “crypto winter” to be over? Maybe. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) powered higher this past holiday weekend. In turn, this rally is prompting a run-up in a number of crypto stocks. Some of today’s notable gainers include Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock and Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock.

There’s no denying that Bitcoin performed poorly last year. The crypto started 2022 at around $40,000 but soon sank as low as $17,000 and refused to budge. However, patient BTC investors were definitely rewarded this past weekend.

Amazingly, Bitcoin shot up from less than $19,000 to more than $21,000 in a matter of days. This morning, BTC managed to hold the $21,000 level as well, so the crypto bulls may just have a sustainable rally to start the year.

What catalyzed the rally in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general? Some have suggested that crypto markets reached the $1 trillion valuation mark over the weekend because of a “record number of short liquidations.” Coinalyze data reportedly indicates that nearly $500 million worth of short-sale positions against cryptocurrency “were liquidated since Friday.”

What’s Happening With Crypto Stocks?

Crypto stocks often tend to follow the price moves of cryptos — and especially Bitcoin. So, it makes sense that some notable crypto and blockchain names are trading higher today. Among the winners this morning are MARA stock, RIOT and COIN. Clearly, today’s financial traders are optimistic about this space.

Indeed, some folks may be turning super-bullish on crypto and related assets. For example, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci expects 2023 to be a “recovery year” for digital assets. Scaramucci is bracing for the price of Bitcoin to land between $50,000 and $100,000.

Movement like that would surely lift the share prices of MARA, RIOT and COIN stocks, if it happens. Of course, it’s hard to predict where digital assets will finish the year. Today, though, it’s safe to say that the market generally favors Bitcoin and crypto stocks.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/01/crypto-stocks-mara-riot-coin-surge-as-bitcoin-stays-above-21k/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC