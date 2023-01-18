Verasity Price Predictions: Where Can the Red-Hot VRA Crypto Go Next?

Verasity (VRA-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Wednesday as the token rallies higher.
Verasity is a company focused on using blockchain for a variety of purposes. Among these are esports, ad tech, as well as digital rights management. This also sees the company focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Verasity offers its own suite of services that users can take advantage of with its crypto. This includes VeraEsports, VeraWallet, and VeraViews. Each of these serves a different purpose with a focus on the company’s main business plans.
Considering the recent rise in VRA, it makes sense that traders want to know what the future holds for the crypto. Let’s get into that below with a look at the latest Verasity price predictions!
Verasity Price Predictions
- Our list starts with Gov Capital and its one-year price estimate of $0.02744965646659 for the crypto.
- Next we have DigitalCoinPrice and its average price estimate of $0.00924 for VRA in 2023.
- Closing out our coverage of the token is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.000344 for Verasity.
The experts hold a mostly positive view for Verasity with those price predictions. Investors will note that the crypto is trading for $0.00444 as of Wednesday morning. Also, that comes after a 20.4% increase over the prior 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.